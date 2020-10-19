Disciplined bowling and Jose Butler’s half-century helped the Rajasthan Royals maintain their hopes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by registering a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings here on Monday with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side. The danger of not reaching the playoffs deepened. Chennai decided to bat first and scored 125 runs for five wickets. For him, only Ravindra Jadeja (35 not out off 30 balls) and Dhoni (28 off 28 balls) could contribute something. Butler’s unbeaten 70 off 48 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, helped the Royals to 126 for three in 17.3 overs. Butler shared an unbroken 98-run partnership in 13 overs for the fourth wicket with captain Steve Smith (26 not out off 34 balls).

Dhoni’s 200th match in the IPL could not be memorable. Whenever Chennai has played in the IPL so far, it has definitely reached the playoffs. He is a three-time winner and a six-time runner-up, but this time he has only six points from ten matches and his chances of reaching the playoffs even if he wins the next four matches will remain on Magar. The Royals move up to fifth place with eight points from their fourth win in ten matches.

Big record for MS Dhoni, 4 thousand runs completed by CSK in IPL

However, Dhoni’s men were not easy to give up. Deepak Chahar (2 for 18) and Josh Hazlewood (1 for 19) completed their quota in the first nine overs, but in the meantime they kept the Royals batsmen silent for most of the time. The Royals’ opening innings with Ben Stokes (19) and Robin Uthappa (four) proved wrong again. Both of them were in the pavilion till the fourth over. Sanju Samson could not even open an account this time. One has to praise Dhoni who dived to the left and caught him with one hand. The Royals came under pressure after losing three wickets within two runs.

Smith and Butler instinctively adopted the strategy of advancing the innings. Meanwhile, when Smith had not opened the account, Dhoni took DRS against him for lbw. Butler took the responsibility of scoring runs anyway. His six imposed on Shardul Thakur was visible. Smith faced the first four off the 24th ball. Butler completed the half-century off 37 balls. The foundation of this victory of Royals was laid by his bowlers. Jofra Archer took one wicket for 20 runs, while both his spinners Shreyas Gopal (1 for 14) and Rahul Tewatia (1 for 18) combined to take two wickets for 32 runs in eight overs and kept the Chennai batsmen under pressure. .

Who will face the first ball in a super over? Know what was Chris Gayle’s answer to Mayank’s question

Dhoni’s decision to bat first after winning the toss proved wrong as Chennai’s top order faltered and the score was 56 for four from 10 overs. The Royals bowlers have to praise that they took advantage of the circumstances to keep the Chennai batsmen under pressure from the beginning. The pitch was slow, but it was also getting uneven bounce which did not allow the batsmen to adjust. Butler took a beautiful catch of Faf Duplessis (10), but Curran (22) did not look confident except for a six off Stokes. Shane Watson (eight) and Ambati Rayudu (13) made easy catches.

Dhoni and Jadeja failed to score the required runs. Both of them added 51 runs for the fifth wicket, but played 46 balls for it. Chennai still had 36 wickets in the last five overs despite wickets remaining. Chennai had 12 fours and a six in the entire innings. Jadeja hit four of these fours.

Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran’s butler Bo Gopal 22

Butler Bow Archer of Faf Duplessis 10

Shane Watson’s Teotia Bo Karthik Tyagi 08

Samson Bo Teotia of Ambati Rayudu 13

Mahendra Singh Dhoni run out 28

Ravindra Jadeja not out 35

Kedar Jadhav not out 04

Additional (Bai 01, Leg Bai 02, Nobol 01, Wide 01) 05

Total (in 20 overs, five wickets) 125

Wicket Fall: 1-13, 2-26, 3-53, 4-56, 5-107

Rajasthan bowling

Archer 4-0-20-1

Rajput 1-0-8-0

Tyagi 4-0-35-1

Stokes 3-0-27-0

Gopal 4-0-14-1

Rahul Tewatia 4-0-18-1

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes Bo Chahar 19

Robin Uthappa’s Dhoni Bo Hazlewood 04

Sanju Samson’s Dhoni Bo Chahar 00

Steven Smith 26 not out

Jose Butler 70 not out

Extra (leg bye 06, wide 01)

Total (17.3 overs, 3 wickets) 126

Wicket Fall: 1-26, 2-28, 3-28

Chennai bowling

Chahar 4-1-18-2

Hazelwood 4-0-19-1

Jadeja 1.3-0-11-0

Thakur 4-0-34-0

Curran 1-0-6-0

Chawla 3-0-32-0