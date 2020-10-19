The Chennai Super Kings team will face Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Winning in this match is very important for both teams to stay in the playoff race. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai have won three of their 9 matches played so far, while they have lost in 6 matches. At the same time, Rajasthan has also been able to name only three out of 9 matches. In this way, both teams have 6-6 points, but based on net run rate, Chennai are seventh in the points table and Rajasthan are in last place.

Head to head

Both teams have fought each other in the IPL 23 times so far, out of which 14 wins have been won by Chennai Super Kings, while 9 times Rajasthan have won the match. In the IPL 2020 match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai by 16 runs. In 2019, these two teams had played against each other twice and both wins were won by Chennai Super Kings. In the two matches played in the year 2018, Chennai and Rajasthan had won one match each.

Potential XI for both teams

Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Captain), Jose Butler, Rahul Teotia, Ryan Parag, Joffra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat / Varun Aaron.

Chennai Super Kings Potential XI: Sam Curran, Faf Duplessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Karan Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR LIVE SCORECARD

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR LIVE HINDI COMMENTARY