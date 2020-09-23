The fourth match of the Indian Premier League season 13 saw a run of runs between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 216 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Dhoni’s team gave a tough fight to the Rajasthan Royals, but the team was able to score 200 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Sanju Samson, who played just 32 balls for Rajasthan Royals, was given the Man of the Match award. But if Archer had not hit four sixes in the last over, then the result of the match could have been something else.

Orcher hit four sixes

CSK won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat first. Yashaswi Jaiswal, who made a blistering bat in the Under-19 World Cup, did not have a good IPL debut and he was dismissed for just 6 runs off Deepak Chahar.

Samson, who came after this, started showing his attitude as soon as he came and scored fast. Sanju Samson completed his 50 runs off just 19 balls. This is Samson’s fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals scored 96 runs losing one wicket in eight overs.

Seeing Samson, Smith standing at the other end also got excited and started making big shots. Angidi however managed to break Smith and Samson’s partnership. Samson was dismissed by 72 runs.

With the dismissal of Sanju, not only the pace of the runs of Rajasthan Royals stopped but also the process of falling wickets from one end started. David Miller, who was playing the first match for Rajasthan Royals, could not open the account while Robin Uthappa could score only five runs.

With the dismissal of Smith in the 19th over, Rajasthan’s hopes of a big score seemed to end. But it was from here that Archer did such an amazing thing that the difference of defeat and victory between the two teams was created in the last.

Angidi brought the 20th over in front of Archer, who has created a special identity for his bowling. Archer hit a six on the first ball. Archer hit a six on the second ball as well. Engidi came under pressure and who threw the third and fourth ball no balls, Archer also hit sixes on both balls. Angidi spent 30 runs in the last over. Archer remained unbeaten after scoring 27 runs in 8 balls and gave the team score of 200.

Sam Kurain achieved three successes for Chennai. Chahar, Nagidi and Piyush Chawla got one wicket each.

Chennai’s slow start

CSK started off well after chasing a huge target. The opening pair of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay added 56 runs for the first wicket. Watson was out for 33 off Rahul Tewatia. Murali Vijay also walked as Watson was dismissed. When Vijay was on a score of 21, he was caught by Shreyas Gopal at the hands of Sam Kurain.

After these two departed, Chennai’s score was reduced to two wickets for 58 runs and Chennai came under pressure. Tewatia, who gave Rajasthan the first success, was taken over by Sam Qurain and scored 17 runs from six balls, including two sixes. In the same over, Kurain was stumped in an attempt to play another big shot.

The same situation happened to Rituraj Gaikwad, who replaced Ambati Rayudu. He went for the big shot on the first ball and Samson made no mistake in stumping. Now CSK’s score was four wickets for 77 runs in nine overs. It seemed very difficult to win from here.

Kedar Jadhav tried to support Du Plessis standing at the other end by playing a 22-run innings. Du Plessis, along with Dhoni, kept Chennai in the match till the end. Du Plessis scored 72 runs in 37 balls with the help of sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit an unbeaten 29 in the last over, hitting three sixes, but CSK’s team fell 16 runs behind the target.

