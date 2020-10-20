The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is now nearing its final round. The 37th match in the IPL was played between Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals, RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. In this match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) took a catch which has gone viral on social media.

CSK’s another defeat, Dhoni told why did not give more opportunities to youth

At the age of 39, Dhoni took a catch by diving to his left with a ball from Deepak Chahar, which saw everyone fly from Chahar to Head Coach Stephen Fleming. With the outer edge of Sanju Samson’s bat, the ball reached Dhoni and he made no mistake in catching the catch. In this way Rajasthan Royals had lost their third wicket for 28 runs. However, after this, Jos Buttler and captain Steve Smith combined to win the Rajasthan Royals.

When asked about the 200th IPL match, Dhoni said, “You only came to know.”

WATCH – Dhoni’s one-handed wonder catch. MS Dhoni magic behind the stumps. Grabs one going down the leg side and a critical breakthrough for #CSK. What a one-handed grab by @msdhoni. https://t.co/J2XszsFrt6 # Dream11IPL – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

CSK’s team could only manage 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 not out off 30 balls. Apart from these two, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took one wicket each. In response, the Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to make the match their name. Butler notched 70 off 48 balls. Apart from this, captain Steve Smith returned not out after scoring 26 runs.