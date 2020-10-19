IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: After winning the toss in the 37th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings scored 125 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings have given the Rajasthan Royals a target of 126 runs to win. In this match, the start of Chennai was very bad. The first blow to Chennai as Faf du Plessis took a score of 13 runs. After this, the process of falling wickets continued continuously.

Faf du Plessis 10, Sam Curran 22, Shane Watson 08, Ambati Rayudu 13, Dhoni were run out for 28 runs in their 200th match. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja played an unbeaten innings of 35 runs off 30 balls. Dhoni and Jadeja played an important role in bringing the team’s score to 125.

Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took 1-1 wickets. The bowlers of Rajasthan bowled brilliantly in today’s match and did not let the Chennai batsmen score more runs.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper / captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput, Karthik Tyagi