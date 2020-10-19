IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings have decided to bat first by winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) released at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals team will bowl first. This match is very important for both teams. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is going to complete 200 matches in IPL from this match. He has become the first player to play 200 matches in the IPL.

The condition of both Chennai and Rajasthan is almost same in this season. Both teams have won three and lost six in 9 matches so far. But due to better run rate, Chennai is at number seven while Rajasthan is at eighth position. In this season, when the two teams met each other for the first time, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by 16 runs. Chennai have won three of the four matches on this ground so far, while one has lost. At the same time, Rajasthan has won three out of five matches and lost two. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny.

Watch the video of the toss here

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput, Karthik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper / captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood