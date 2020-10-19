CSK vs RR: The 37th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 07:30 pm today. For the second time this season, these two teams will be face to face. Earlier, when these two teams came face to face in Sharjah, Rajasthan had won. In such a situation, Chennai would like to avenge the previous defeat.

Chennai Super Kings is at number seven in the point table with three wins. Rajasthan Royals are at number eight in the points table with three wins. In such a situation, the team that wins this match will reach number five.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Dew can play a big role here. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, it is a fairly large ground by size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Chennai Super Kings will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Chennai Super Kings- Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals- Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron and Karthik Tyagi.