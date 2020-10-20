Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made history on 19 October (Monday) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has become the first player in IPL history to play his 200th IPL match. Dhoni’s 200th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. However, this match was not very memorable for Dhoni and the team lost by seven wickets. Jose Butler smashed a knockout 70 not out for Rajasthan Royals and was named man of the match. After the match, he received a special gift from Dhoni.

When asked about the 200th IPL match, Dhoni said, “You only came to know.”

Dhoni gifted his 200th IPL match to Jersey Butler. Butler’s photo has been shared on the official social media account of the Indian Premier League, which has Dhoni’s jersey in his hand. Dhoni could not do anything special with the bat in this match and was dismissed by 28 runs off 28 balls. CSK’s team could only manage 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 not out off 30 balls. Apart from these two, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took one wicket each.

Dhoni’s big record in name, 4 thousand runs completed by CSK in IPL

In response, the Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to make the match their name. Butler notched 70 off 48 balls. Apart from this, captain Steve Smith returned not out after scoring 26 runs. CSK had lost three wickets for 28 runs, but after that Butler and Smith together gave the team a great win.