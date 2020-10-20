13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) To Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals, RR) Suffered a seven-wicket defeat against. After this defeat, CSK has started looking almost impossible to reach the playoffs this year. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) Told after the match that now youngsters can get a chance in further matches and there will be no pressure on them. Apart from this, Dhoni explained why there is not much revenge in the team at CSK.

‘The wicket got a little better in the second innings’

There was some help for the fast bowlers in the wicket, I came with Ravindra Jadeja because I wanted to see how many runs he was able to stop, but nothing like this happened in the first innings. After this the option was that we go with the fast bowlers and then bring the spinners when the ball is old. I think the wicket got a little better in the second innings because our spinners did not get as much help as the first innings. Things may not always go in your favor. This is the reason why we talk about going back to the process and we will see whether the process is wrong or we are not able to implement it correctly.

‘There is nothing like hiding’

Dhoni said, ‘The results are always the byproducts of the process. It helps that you think positive. We have played in front of millions of people, there is nothing like hiding. Fact is that if you are busy in the process, then the pressure of the result does not come to the dressing room. We tried a few things, there is one thing you don’t want to do, you don’t want to change too much because then what happens is that after three-four-five matches you are not sure about anything. You want to give people full opportunities, if they are not doing well, then you will give someone else a chance. Insecurity is something you want to keep away from the dressing room.

‘Now youth will get a chance in further matches’

He added, ‘It is true that this season we could not do anything special. Young cricketers also get some opportunities, maybe we don’t see the spark they could show us. After this result, we will give opportunity to young cricketers, there will be no extra pressure on them, so that they can go to the field and play freely. Which gives us the option that we can see more options. ‘ CSK decided to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. CSK’s team could only manage 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to take the match to their name.