In the Indian Premier League, on Saturday 10 October, the second match will be played by the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match between the two teams will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. There will be a lot for the spectators in this match because on one side there will be the current captain of Team India, on the other side Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was one of the best captains of the whole world, not of India.

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, the performance of the team so far has been very disappointing. Chennai Super Kings, who have won the IPL trophy three times, have been able to win only 2 out of 6 matches, while the team has lost in 4 matches. The team also ranks sixth in the point table. In this match against RCB, Chennai will take the field with the intention of winning in any event.

RCB, led by Virat Kohli, has won 3 matches out of the 5 matches played so far, while the team has suffered defeat in 2. Kohli’s army had to face a crushing 59-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the last match, so the team would like to return to the winning track in this match. The team is currently fifth in the points table with 6 points. Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB: Dhoni and Virat Kohli to compete for this special record

When and where will this match be played?

The 25th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday 10 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan made this tweet regarding lewd comments for Dhoni’s daughter Jiva over CSK’s poor performance

Head to head record

In the history of the Indian Premier League, 25 matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, out of which Chennai has won in 16 matches, while Kohli’s army has won 8 matches and one match is unseen. Used to be. In 2019, two matches were played between these two teams, in which one win was won by Chennai, while one match was won by RCB. A total of 2 matches were played between the two teams in IPL 2018, in which Chennai team had defeated RCB in both the matches.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Possible XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdat Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj.

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB: Today’s fight between Captain Cool Dhoni and aggressive Captain Virat, emotional comments on social media

Such are the two teams

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Royal Challengers bangalore Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.