The 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has been good so far. The team has won four out of six matches and is currently at number four in the point table. RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) by 37 runs on Saturday. Washington Sundar once again bowled strongly and took two wickets for just 16 runs in three overs. At bat, he was dismissed for 10 off 10 balls, including a six. Sundar hit a six that his fellow player Yuzvendra Chahal had to run inside the dressing room to escape the ball.

RCB did something against CSK, which it could never do before

RCB had scored just 69 runs in the first 12 overs, the team was in dire need of increasing the runrate. Sundar was present at the crease at the time with captain Virat Kohli. He hit a huge six off CSK spinner Karn Sharma. On Long on he made such a tremendous shot that the ball reached the balcony of RCB’s dressing room, where some other RCB cricketers were watching the match with Chahal. As soon as the ball appeared on that side, Chahal was seen running and running inside the dressing room. This video has gone viral on social media.

CSK captain Dhoni lashed the entire team after the defeat against RCB

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Captain Virat smashed a knock of 90 not out off 52 balls and single-handedly brought the team’s score to 169 for four in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur took two wickets from CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran took one wicket each. In response, CSK’s team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Virat was also voted Man of the Match. Washington has troubled the batsmen with their tight bowling throughout the tournament and also played a key role in RCB’s win.