In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the condition of the team of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is getting worse with every match. CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has played a total of seven matches so far, of which the team has lost five matches. The situation is such that CSK’s path to the playoffs is becoming more difficult this season. On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) washed out CSK by 37 runs. After this match, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter that he now feels bad for CSK fans.

RCB did something against CSK, which it could never do before

Viru wrote on Twitter, ‘Chennai looks bad for the fans. It used to be a team that fought and changed things by the end of the match. The team has disappointed a lot, especially in batting, with plenty being left for the last. Today Kohli looked extra special. Players should learn from them, they played just five dot balls. CSK’s team has looked very upset in the batting department in this entire tournament.

Virat’s quick batting against CSK, Anushka gave the Flying Kiss

Feel sad for Chennai fans.

This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late.

Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down, played only 5 dots#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9AKFBan6F0 – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2020

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Captain Virat smashed a knock of 90 not out off 52 balls and single-handedly brought the team’s score to 169 for four in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur took two wickets from CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran took one wicket each. In response, CSK’s team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Virat was also voted Man of the Match.