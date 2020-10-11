The 13th season of the Indian Premier League was played on Saturday between Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB). RCB won by 37 runs. Fans were eagerly awaiting the match, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) teams playing against each other for the first time this season. Fans were eager to see Dhoni and Virat together at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Will CSK’s fortunes reverse like 2010 after five defeats?

Virat and Dhoni were also seen hugging each other during the match. The pictures of these two are becoming very viral on social media. #Mahirat also started trending on Twitter. There is a trend going on Twitter nowadays, in which users share two pictures, how it started and how it is going, this trend has also been shared on both of them. . One photo of which is of the 2011 World Cup, when Team India won the World Cup under the captaincy of Dhoni and Virat and Dhoni are seen on the ground of Tricolor Wankhede Stadium and in the second photo, both of them on the grounds of Dubai International Stadium Can be seen hugging.

CSK captain Dhoni lashed the entire team after the defeat against RCB

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Captain Virat smashed a knock of 90 not out off 52 balls and single-handedly brought the team’s score to 169 for four in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur took two wickets from CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran took one wicket each. In response, CSK’s team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Virat was also voted Man of the Match.