Indian Premier League Of 25th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) In Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) has Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) Won a resounding win by 37 runs against. This is RCB’s biggest ever win against CSK in terms of runs. Team captain Virat Kohli, who was the hero of this victory of RCB, who played an innings of 90 not out from 52 balls, gave RCB a respectable score of 169 runs. Chasing this goal, Chennai team could only manage 132 runs by losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

CSK captain Dhoni lashed the entire team after the defeat against RCB

In the match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the RCB team won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the team did not start well and in the third over of the innings, Deepak Chahar bowled Finch to a personal score of 2 runs. After this Virat Kohli shared a 53-run partnership with opening batsman Devadat Padiikkal. Pdikkal (33) and AB de Villiers (0) were dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the same over, giving a big relief to CSK.

Once again Dhoni changed his look, made fans happy with new hairstyle

Washington Sundar (10) also could not do anything special with the bat and became the victim of Sam Curran. Captain Virat Kohli then teamed up with left-handed batsman Shivam Dubey (22) for an unbroken 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket, and managed to take the team to 169 runs in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 170 runs, CSK got two big shocks in the powerplay by Washington Sundar as Shane Watson and Faf Duplecy. Ambati Rayudu for the third wicket and N. Jagadeeshan, playing their first match, shared a 64-run partnership, but failed to score at a brisk pace. After the dismissal of N Jagadishan, CSK’s batting shattered like playing cards and could only manage 132 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

Virat single handed against CSK, team registered a big win of 37 runs

Like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Maurice spent 19 runs in 4 overs and took 3 important wickets. This is RCB’s fourth win in the sixth match and the team has now reached number four in the point table. CSK have suffered their fifth defeat in their 7th match and the team’s forward path looks extremely difficult.