13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) Two matches are to be played on Saturday (10 October). Second match Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) And Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Between to be played in Dubai. CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), has won two out of six matches and suffered losses in four and the RCB team captained by Virat Kohli has won three out of five matches and two. I have lost The RCB team played their last match on October 5, so the team will be refreshed and play in this match. A day before this match, captain Virat Kohli shared a photo.

In this photo of Virat, he is seen in RCB jersey and he is wearing the team’s golden helmet. With this photo, Virat has used the emoticon of ‘Ghari’ in the caption. It seems that after this break, Virat is also ready to return to the field. The start of IPL 2020 did not go well for Virat. His batting innings of 14, 1 and 3 runs were scored in the first three matches. After this, he scored 72 not out against Rajasthan Royals and scored 43 runs against Delhi Capitals.

The team would also have breathed a sigh of relief from Virat’s return to form. Virat himself will be very excited about this match, as he has a good relationship with CSK captain Dhoni. Virat had said in the emotional post after Dhoni’s retirement that he will always be his captain. Dhoni announced his retirement on 15 August 2020. After July 2019, Virat and Dhoni will be seen playing together on one field, so the fans will be very excited about this match. In the 2019 World Cup, the two teams played together for India and will play against each other in this match.