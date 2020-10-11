13th season of Indian Premier League In Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) Has performed well so far. The team has played six matches, winning four of them. The RCB team, captained by Virat Kohli with eight points, is ranked fourth in the points table. Virat’s bat did not get any special runs in the first three matches of the season, but he has now fully returned to the rhythm. In the match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, he Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) Notout pitched 90 runs against and was also named man of the match. After the match, Virat praised his team fiercely.

He said after the match, ‘It was one of our complete performances. Wanted to bat first but fell into a difficult position at the crease. We talked on ‘time out’ that a score near 150 would be good. The runs scored on him were good. Now it was very important to get form because we have consistent matches. I think it was a complete performance and we had a great passion from the first over. This is a good start, when you achieve the rhythm in this round of the tournament, then in the point table you are separated from the bottom or moving upwards. ‘

He said, ‘When you go beyond that by thinking of a goal (thinking of scoring 169 runs, thinking of scoring 150 runs) then you get the benefit. If you are playing in the death over and hit well, then you can take good advantage of it. We learned the same thing in this match. Talking about his performance, Indian captain Kohli admitted that he was putting too much pressure on himself which had an impact on his batting. He said, ‘I was putting too much pressure on myself in the initial matches. When you start putting too much burden on yourself, you are unable to contribute as a player and your team also needs your contribution. The Super Over match really opened my mind, in which I had to do well, otherwise we would have lost.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Captain Virat smashed a knock of 90 not out off 52 balls and single-handedly brought the team’s score to 169 for four in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur took two wickets from CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran took one wicket each. In response, CSK’s team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Virat was also voted Man of the Match.