13th season of Indian Premier League Today in the 25th match of Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) Competition between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore) To be from CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and RCB captain Virat Kohli will be playing on the cricket ground together after more than a year, but not to play together but to play against each other. Relations between Dhoni and Virat have been very good. The player who scored the most runs against RCB from CSK is Dhoni and the batsman who scored the most runs from RCB against CSK. In this match, both can beat each other in a special case.

Dhoni has scored 793 runs in 27 matches against RCB at an average of 41.78, including four half-century. At the same time, Virat Kohli’s bat is fierce against CSK and against this team, Virat has scored 747 runs at an average of above 40. Dhoni is seven runs away from the 800-run mark against RCB, while Virat is 53 runs away from the 800-run mark against CSK. It remains to be seen which of the two first reaches this figure in today’s match.

Rohit Sharma has the record to score the most runs against a team

Rohit Sharma is the batsman who has scored the most runs against a team in the history of IPL. Hitman has scored the highest 875 runs against KKR, he achieved this record in the 5th match of IPL 2020. Second in this list is Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, who has scored 829 against KKR. Warner has also scored 818 runs against Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli has scored 825 runs against Delhi Capitals.