After the July 2019 World Cup semi-finals, two of India’s stalwarts Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) will be seen on the field together. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni will be seen captaining Chennai in this match to be held in Dubai, while Virat Kohli is going to be headed by RCB. Even though Kohli and Dhoni will be playing against each other, but all the cricket fans are very keen to see these two together.

People gave lots of reactions on Twitter

In the IPL 2020, the match which everyone was eagerly waiting for, the match will be played today (October 10) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where after almost a year, Virat Kohli and Dhoni are going to play together on the field. Cricket fans are looking very happy about this match between CSK and RCB. There has been a flurry of posts on Twitter regarding these two players. Significantly, Dhoni had distanced himself from cricket after the semi-final defeat of the World Cup 2019 and announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August 2020.

“You will always be my captain” ~ Virat Kohli

‘Captain’ vs ‘Captain of captains’ 🔥🔥#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/qCnqCopX9g – Mayank (@The_SharMayank) October 10, 2020

Victory is necessary for chennai

Chennai Super Kings’ performance so far in IPL 2020 has been extremely disappointing. Chennai Super Kings, who have won the IPL Trophy three times, have been able to win only 2 out of 6 matches, while the team has lost in 4 matches. In this match against RCB, Chennai will take the field with the intention of winning in any event.

RCB have won 3 matches out of 5 matches played so far, while the team has lost in 2 matches. Kohli’s army had to face a crushing 59-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the last match, so the team would like to return to the winning track in this match.