CSK vs RCB: The 25th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai from 07:30 pm today. This match is very important for Chennai, because so far it has been able to win only two matches in six matches of this season. At the same time, RCB has played five matches, in which it has won three matches.

Kedar Jadhav performed extremely poorly in the last match for Chennai. In such a situation, against RCB, captain MS Dhoni can add youngster Rituraj Gaikwad in the team in place of veteran Kedar. Apart from this, it is difficult to make any other changes in Chennai.

South Africa’s bowling all-rounder Chris Morris can play his first match of the season for RCB. He can replace spin all-rounder Moin Ali or fast bowler Isuru Udana. However, looking at the pitch, captain Virat Kohli can also replace leg-spinner Adam Zempa in the final eleven.

Do you know?

Chennai captain MS Dhoni’s bat runs well against RCB. Dhoni has scored the most runs for Chennai against Kohli’s team. At the same time, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for RCB against Chennai.

MS Dhoni (793 runs) and Virat Kohli (747 runs) are the highest run-scorer batsmen in the IPL against RCB and CSK respectively.

At the same time, Chennai Super Kings are on the lead with seven wins in the last eight matches against each other. RCB’s only win came last season when they defeated Chennai by one run.

Possible playing eleven for Chennai – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Sam Karran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla / Rituraj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma.

RCB probable playing XI – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana / Adam Zampa, Gurkirat Singh Mann / Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra. Chahal.