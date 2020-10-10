CSK vs RCB: In the 25th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to bat first by winning the toss. The team of Chennai Super Kings will bowl first. Chennai captain MS Dhoni appeared in the new look during the toss.

In this match for RCB, Chris Morris is playing his first match of this season. At the same time, Gurkeerat Singh Mann has also returned to the team. At the same time, Chennai has made only one change in its team.

After the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli said that we will bat first. We won twice while batting first and won one by chasing. When you are playing against a good team, you have to come first and play good cricket. We have made two changes in the team. Chris Morris and Mohammad Siraj have been replaced by Gurkirat Singh Mann in place of Moin Ali.

After the toss, Chennai captain MS Dhoni said that most players play together, we also play as an opponent, this is the beauty of IPL. This has allowed us to understand foreign players better. However, in the bio environment, the only option you have is to spend time in the team room. You can not meet anyone from outside. We have made a change in the team.

RCB’s playing eleven – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai’s playing eleven – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curren, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepika Chahar, Karn Sharma.