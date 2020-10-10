CSK vs RCB: In the 25th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore gave a target of 170 runs to Chennai Super Kings after playing first. Captain Virat Kohli scored the most unbeaten 90 runs for RCB. During this time, his strike rate was 173.08. Shardul Thakur took the maximum of two wickets for Chennai, but he gave 40 runs in his four overs.

Before this, RCB started off to bat first after winning the toss and it was very bad. Opener Aaron Finch returned to the pavilion after scoring just two runs off 9 balls on the score of just 13 runs in the third over. Finch was bowled out by Deepak Chahar.

After this, Devdutt Padikal and Virat Kohli, running in excellent form, shared 53 runs for the second wicket. However, both of them scored at a very slow pace. The pedal was able to score just 33 runs in 34 balls with the help of one six and two fours. After the dismissal of the pedal, AB de Villiers was dismissed without opening the account.

After three wickets fell for just 67 runs in the 11th over, Kohli called Washington Sundar to bat. But this bet of Kohli also did not work and Sundar returned to the pavilion after scoring only 10 runs in 10 balls.

After this, Kohli attacked the bowlers of Chennai. Kohli played a brilliant innings of 90 not out from 52 balls. During this, four fours and four sixes came out of his bat. At the same time, he also made a significant partnership of 76 * runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dubey 22 * ​​run 14 balls.

Shardul Thakur took the maximum of two wickets for Chennai, but he took 40 runs in his four overs. Apart from this, Sam Karran and Deepak Chahar got one success each.