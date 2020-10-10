CSK vs RCB: In the 25th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs. This is Chennai’s fifth defeat in seven matches this season. At the same time, RCB team has reached fourth place in the point table with four wins. RCB scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings team could only manage 132 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the scheduled overs.

Before this, RCB started off to bat first after winning the toss and it was very bad. Opener Aaron Finch returned to the pavilion after scoring just two runs off 9 balls on the score of just 13 runs in the third over. Finch was bowled out by Deepak Chahar.

After this, Devdutt Padikal and Virat Kohli, running in excellent form, shared 53 runs for the second wicket. However, both of them scored at a very slow pace. The pedal was able to score just 33 runs in 34 balls with the help of one six and two fours. After the dismissal of the pedal, AB de Villiers was dismissed without opening the account.

After three wickets fell for just 67 runs in the 11th over, Kohli called Washington Sundar to bat. But this bet of Kohli also did not work and Sundar returned to the pavilion after scoring only 10 runs in 10 balls.

After this, Kohli attacked the bowlers of Chennai. Kohli played a brilliant innings of 90 not out from 52 balls. During this, four fours and four sixes came out of his bat. At the same time, he also made a significant partnership of 76 * runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dubey 22 * ​​run 14 balls.

Shardul Thakur took the maximum of two wickets for Chennai, but he took 40 runs in his four overs. Apart from this, Sam Karran and Deepak Chahar got one success each.

After this, Chennai started off chasing a huge target of 170 runs from RCB. Faf du Plessis, running in superb form, was dismissed for just eight runs in the fourth over, scoring 19 runs. After this, Shane Watson was bowled out by Washington Sundar for a score of 25 runs in the sixth over.

After a very slow start in the power play, N. Jagadeeshan and Ambati Rayudu shared a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Jagdishan was dismissed for 33 from 28 balls with the help of four fours. At the same time Rayudu scored 42 runs in 40 balls. During this, four fours came out of his bat.

Chennai had high hopes from Dhoni to chase this huge target, but Dhoni was dismissed for only 10 runs in this match. He was made his victim by Yuzvendra Chahal. After this, Sam Karan, Chennai’s last hope, also returned to the pavilion without opening an account. Morris was hunted by Carran.

Chris Morris, playing the first match of this season for RCB, bowled amazingly. He took three wickets for just 19 runs in the four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Washington Sundar took two wickets for 16 runs in three overs.