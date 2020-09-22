The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was on the verge of being canceled due to the Corona virus epidemic. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that if the IPL is not held this year, it could result in a loss of Rs 4000 crore to the board. The tournament was scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 29, but this could not be possible due to the increasing cases of Corona in India. So the BCCI shifted the tournament to the UAE.

Now this tournament is being played on Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in these three Venues. The IPL 2020 begins on September 19 and the final match is scheduled to be played on November 10. The first match of the league was played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings. In the opening match, Chennai beat Mumbai by 5 wickets. The thrill of this match was also seen on social media.

Along with this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council, the first match got the highest viewership. It has been seen by around 200 million people on TV and other online mediums.

Jai Shah tweeted, “According to Bark, 200 million people were watching the first match. IPL never got so many viewers.

The Indian Premier League also confirmed the news on its official Twitter. He wrote, “The first match of any other league did not get so many viewers. Thank you all… for taking the Indian tricolor to the global level. ”

In this match, Chennai Super Kings were captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni landed on the cricket field after the ICC World Cup last year. Earlier, on August 15, he retired from international cricket. In such a situation, people are very excited to see Dhoni once again on the field. Then there was the match between the two most successful teams of the IPL. The captaincy of Mumbai Indians was in the hands of Rohit Sharma.

Let me tell you that in 2019, there was a close fight between the two teams in the final, in which Mumbai team won the fourth time by winning by one run. Chennai lost five consecutive matches to Mumbai, but despite the absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Chennai performed brilliantly and beat Mumbai in the first match. The match was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.