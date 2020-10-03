Worried over a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to find answers to their difficult circumstances in the clash against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The team, accustomed to being at the top of their game last season, are now at the bottom of the points table after losing three out of four matches and this is a completely different situation for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team. Despite the return of good players, nothing is working for the team. He made three changes in the playing eleven in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday but the return of Ambati Rayudu and the presence of Dwayne Brova could not win the team.

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, their captain Lokesh Rahul and other opener Mayank Agarwal are in excellent form. The Punjab team, despite scoring more than 200 runs twice, has lost it due to their limited bowlers. Apart from Mohammed Shami, no other bowler was successful in stopping the batsmen of the opposition team. Chennai Super Kings should try to take advantage of this and they should cover the Punjab top order quickly. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the first match of IPL-

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Karan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Puran, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Kings XI Punjab Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.