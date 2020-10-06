Despite the presence of big stars, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have not yet performed as expected, will face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The match will also be no less than a litmus test for captain Dinesh Karthik, who has not yet finished this season on both the captaincy and batting fronts. KKR bought England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan but retained Karthik as the captain. Karthik has been able to score 37 runs in four matches so far and some of his decisions have also proved to be wrong due to which he remains critical of the critics.

Sunil Narayan’s flop batting

Karthik himself came out to bat before Morgan and Andre Russell and instead of Tom Benton, who had done well in the Big Bash League, started the innings with Sunil Narayan, while Narayan too is not in form. At the same time, Benton is compared to Kevin Peterson. Narayan has scored just 27 runs in four matches and is now in dire need of change. KKR have many good bowlers but Karthik could not use them properly. At the same time, the poor form of Pat Cummins has also raised concerns.

In Sharjah, even though the teams are scoring beyond 200, the performance of bowlers in close matches proves to be decisive. Against Delhi, Morgan and Rahul Tripathi were taken close to victory but in the death overs Delhi bowlers were heavy. Karthik will have to rely on his bowlers, especially on Indian team spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has not yet been fully utilized and he was not even in the team against Delhi.

Chennai Superskings returned to rhythm

On the other hand, Chennai team is returning to rhythm after three consecutive defeats. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will now be desperate to make it to the top four. Dhoni continued to rely on Shane Watson, who scored an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls in the last match. Chennai won by ten wickets with a record 181-run partnership between Watson and Faf du Plessy against Kings XI Punjab.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Sam Curren.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narayan, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Varun Chakraborty.

