IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Chennai Super Kings’ campaign has returned to track again under the skilful captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but he will face a tough challenge from Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday in the next match of the Indian Premier League. Whatever strategy Dhoni adopted in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be effective and his team will try to show a similar game against Delhi to maintain their hopes in the season.

Whether it was to field Sam Curren as the opener or to end the quota of fast bowler Deepak Chahar using seven bowlers, each of Dhoni’s tactics was successful in the previous match. Dhoni got leg-spinner Piyush Chawla to only one over and that too in the 16th over. He showed more trust in Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma. There is every possibility that Chennai will again come down with three spinners on Sharjah’s continuously slowing wicket.

Virat Kohli wishes ‘Jumbo’ a happy birthday, wrote this special message

The role of spinners has been crucial in Sharjah and the last two matches were also seen when the teams won by a good performance of the slow bowlers. Chennai now face the team which is confident with consistent performance. For Delhi, South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Norje have handled the bowling very well. Norje bowled at a speed of 156.2 kmph in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

In the spin department, R Ashwin and Akshar Patel bowled impressively while in the last match, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande made his IPL debut memorable. The Delhi team, however, is worried about the fitness of captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a shoulder injury in the previous match. Iyer is in very good form and has also led the team well. If he does not play this match, then Delhi will miss their batting and calm leadership. Delhi wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant is already out due to injury. The team will hope to start well with the talented Prithvi Sauv and Shikhar Dhawan. If Iyer does not play, the responsibility of Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis will also increase in the middle order.

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra’s big statement on Dinesh Karthik leaving the captaincy of KKR team, said- Captivity has been taken away from him

Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 34th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals is to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday 17 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf Duplessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), N Jagadishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Inrich Nortje, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

These big players can be involved in mid-season window transfer

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Angidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Nortje , Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.