IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings will face the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match. CSK lost by 16 runs in their last match against Rajasthan Royals after winning their opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a super over in their opening match. While the Delhi team would like to maintain the winning momentum, the Chennai team would like to return to the winning track again. The command of Chennai is in the hands of Dhoni, while the captain of Delhi is Shreyas Iyer. The competition is expected to be tough and thorn collision. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played on September 25, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 beach match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

You can watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on Disney Hotstar app.

Delhi Capitals Team: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tusshar Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimran Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwyane Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nagidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings- Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Sam Karran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Lungi Nagidi.

