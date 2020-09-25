In the seventh match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did something to illustrate the spirit of the game, whose photo has gone viral on social media. The match is being played between CSK and Delhi Capitals. CSK won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat and Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start. Both shared a 94-run partnership for the first wicket. When Shaw was batting, something fell in his eye, which made him look upset. Dhoni immediately reached out to him for help.

Got something bothering you in the eye, Prithvi? MS Dhoni – Don’t worry, I have you covered 🙂🙂# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OyelNC2MWj – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

MS Dhoni a father figure to these young Indian stars – Players’ Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) September 25, 2020

Good sprite of game …. this a healthy one among game – SureshKumar (@LingeshAditya) September 25, 2020

The photo was shared with the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League. While sharing this photo, it was written, ‘Prithvi, are you having any problem in the eye? MS Dhoni: Don’t worry, I have covered you. ‘ Fans have also made a lot of comments on this photo. One fan wrote for Dhoni, “Gentleman MS Dhoni and Prithvi Shaw of the Gentleman Game.”

Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a good start and were dismissed for 64 off 43 balls. Shaw hit nine fours and a six during this period. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 35 runs off 27 balls. Delhi Capitals set a target of 176 runs to win in front of CSK. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.