Chennai Super Kings’ campaign has returned to track again with the skilful captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni but he will face a tough challenge from Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday in the next match of the Indian Premier League. Whatever strategy Dhoni adopted in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be effective and his team will try to show a similar game against Delhi to maintain their hopes in the season. Whether it was to field Sam Karan as the opener or to end the quota of fast bowler Deepak Chahar using seven bowlers, each of Dhoni’s tactics was successful in the previous match.

Dhoni got leg-spinner Piyush Chawla to only one over and that too in the 16th over. He showed more trust in Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma. There is every possibility that Chennai will again come down with three spinners on Sharjah’s continuously slowing wicket. The role of spinners has been crucial in Sharjah and the last two matches were also seen when the teams won by a good performance of the slow bowlers. Chennai now face the team which is confident with consistent performance. For Delhi, South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje have handled the bowling very well. Nortje bowled at a speed of 156.2 kmph in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf Duplessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), N Jagadishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Inrich Nortje, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Angidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Nortje , Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.