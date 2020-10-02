The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (2 October). Chennai Superkings 3 in the table is at the bottom of the list after winning two out of three matches and losing one. At the same time, the position of Sunrisers Hyderabad is also slightly better than Chennai and that too only in terms of run rate. Hyderabad too have won one of the three matches played so far, while losing the other two matches. In such a situation, this match is very important for both teams.

Failure of Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, who could not achieve the expected result in previous matches due to batsmen’s failure, strengthened the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Will land Rayudu, who was the hero of the victory over Mumbai Indians in the inaugural IPL match of Chennai, did not play the next two matches due to a hamstring injury, while Bravo was injured during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has just finished this season of the IPL. Have not played any matches till.

On the other hand, the arrival of Kane Williamson strengthened the Sunrisers’ middle order which enabled them to register their first win after two defeats. Johnny Bairstow and David Warner are also contributing and in such a situation their team would not like to have any slop. If the Sunrisers are to succeed, they need a good ‘big hitter’ in the middle order as the team could be in trouble if Bairstow, V & nner and Williamson fail.

When and where will this match be played?

The 14th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (2 October).

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Chennai Superkings: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Riddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.