Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been consistently disappointing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13, will have a do or die match for the Rajasthan Royals captained by Chennai Super Kings and Steve Smith on Monday. Chennai and Rajasthan had to face defeat in their previous matches. Chennai were defeated by Delhi Capitals by five wickets while Rajasthan were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Chennai and Rajasthan have nine points each with three wins, six defeats in nine matches and both teams are ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the point table.

The team that wins in the match between Chennai and Rajasthan, their hopes for the playoffs will remain intact while the losing team’s expectations will almost end. Chennai did better in batting against Delhi and managed to score a target of 180 runs. However, he did not start well and opener Sam Karan was dismissed without opening the account. After this, the team’s experienced batsmen Shane Watson (36) and Faf du Plessis (58) took over the team’s innings. Chennai bowler Dwayne Bravo will not be able to play any further matches due to injury against Delhi. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The 37th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Monday 19 October at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

