Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League, have not been able to perform better this season. CSK have lost two of their first three matches. In the last two matches, the team has missed their batsman Suresh Raina. But Suresh Raina, who did not take part in the 13th season, has now been removed from the CSK website.

Suresh Raina returned to India from Dubai after witnessing the havoc of the corona virus. Suresh Raina had said that he could not take the risk with his family. Along with this, reports of a dispute with Raina’s team captain Dhoni and management also came to light.

Suresh Raina, however, later hinted that he could play again this season. But now CSK has updated its website. CSK has put its players on the new list website and there is no name and picture of Suresh Raina in it.

It is clear from CSK’s decision that Suresh Raina will no longer be seen participating in the 13th season at any cost. CSK CEO has also made it clear that Suresh Raina is not going to return to his team.

Apart from this, Harbhajan Singh’s name has also been removed from the list of CSK players. Harbhajan Singh refused to play in the 13th season due to personal reasons.

However, after two consecutive defeats, the team’s coat, Fleming, admitted the lack of Suresh Raina. Fleming said that the balance of the team remains very strong due to Raina’s stay and now it has completely deteriorated.

