IPL 2020 is proving to be extremely bad for the three-time IPL champion team Chennai Super Kings. On Monday, the Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi. With this defeat, Chennai Super Kings have reached the lowest position in the IPL table. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals has reached the number 5 in the table, registering victory. In IPL 2020, Chennai has lost seven matches in 10 matches. The Dhoni-led team has managed to win just three matches. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have recorded four wins and six defeats by playing the same number of matches.

Delhi capitals on top

Delhi Capitals are on top after winning seven matches. At the same time, Mumbai Indians is the other number. Mumbai’s team has won seven out of nine matches. At number three is Royal Challengers Bangalore which have won six matches. However, he is behind Mumbai on the basis of net run rate. At number four is Kolkata Knight Riders who have registered five wins from nine matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are at number six and seventh respectively after winning three matches.

KL Rahul continues to flourish

KL Rahul has retained his hold on the Orange Cap by scoring 525 runs in 9 matches. Mayank Agarwal is second with 393 runs and du Plessi is third with 375 runs. Shikhar Dhawan has reached fourth place with 359 runs, while Virat Kohli is in fifth place after scoring 347 runs.

In the Purple Cap race, Rabada has strengthened her position more than ever. Rabada is in first place with 19 wickets in 9 matches. Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah is now at number two. He has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches. On the third place is Mohammed Shami of King XI Punjab who has taken 14 wickets. Number four is Jofra Archer, who has taken 13 wickets in the tournament so far.

