IPL 2020: The 37th match of the 13th season of IPL was very special for Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, in this match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. In this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday, Dhoni made history as soon as he came on the field and after this, he made two special achievements in the match. The match played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday was Dhoni’s 200th match. Dhoni has become the first player in the world to have played 200 matches in the IPL.

During the match against Rajasthan, MS Dhoni completed his 4000 runs for CSK and also took the 150th catch of his IPL career. Dhoni, standing behind the wicket of Deepak Chahar in the match, caught a superb catch by Sanju Samson. Whose video is going viral on social media. Chahar too was surprised to see Dhoni’s catch. Dhoni scored 28 runs off 28 balls against Rajasthan. During this innings, he hit 2 fours.

Watch the video of the catch here

Oh my god! What a Catch by Thala Dhoni. ???? The man behind the stumps never disappoints. 4 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/ffjeZWyW1g – UrMiL07 ™ (@ urmilpatel21) October 19, 2020

Dhoni in IPL

First match – won

50th Match – Won

100th Match – Won

150th Match – Won

200th match – loss

Dhoni has scored 4,596 runs in 200 matches, including 23 fifties, which has the highest score of 84 not out. Dhoni’s strike-rate is 137.36. He is ranked seventh in the list of players who have scored the most runs in the IPL. Dhoni has scored 23 half-centuries in the IPL and has hit 308 fours and 215 sixes.

