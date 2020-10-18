Nothing looks good for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. In the match played on Saturday, the team lost by 5 wickets to the Delhi Capitals. Dwayne Bravo was unable to return to the field due to injury during the match, due to which captain Dhoni had to get the last over of the match to Jadeja, which was also the main reason for the team’s defeat. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has given a big update on Bravo’s injury.

Kolkata team got a big shock, this fast bowler out of IPL

Chennai Super Kings head coach said, “Bravo will not be available for the next few days or the next few weeks due to groin injury.” He further said, “Bravo’s injury was quite serious, then he could not come back to bowl.” Bravo was disappointed with himself for not bowling in the last over of this match, showing how much he wanted to contribute for the team. We will have to see his injury in the coming days. But, at this time you can assume that they are not going to be available for the next few days or the next few weeks.

AB wins RCB ‘impossible’ match, it was Anushka-Virat’s reaction

“ It is unfortunate that Bravo was injured during the match, due to which he could not throw the last over of the match, he is a great death bowler. This season has been full of challenges for us. Jadeja’s last over was not fixed for the first over, but when Bravo was injured, we had no other option. We had made our position in the match quite good from where we could also win this match. We need to keep working hard so that we can come back in the tournament.

Significantly, the Delhi Capitals team needed 17 runs in the last over to win the match against Chennai, but due to Bravo’s injury, Dhoni had to get the last over of the match to Ravindra Jadeja, in that over, Delhi batsman Akshar Patel scored three sixes to win the match to Delhi.