Star batsman Suresh Raina returned to India from the United Arab Emirates even before the Indian Premier League (IPL) began. His return has become a big issue. Owner N. of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) The controversy escalated after Srinivasan (N Srinivasan) was called Raina. However, Raina talks to him and tries to end the controversy by calling him a father figure, but he does not see success.

According to the latest news, Team CSK has removed Raina from the team’s WhatsApp group. With this, there is a question mark on his return too. According to the reports, the day he returned from the UAE, he was dropped from the WhatsApp group of CSK. However, he is constantly talking to captain Dhoni and CSK’s management about the comeback. Please tell that Srinivasan has left the decision of his return to Captain Dhoni.

The team did not demand replacement

After Raina’s return, there was no demand from CSK for a replacement. This is expected to make his comeback, but whether he will be able to come back or not will be a matter to be seen. Captain Dhoni is a very settled person. On the other hand, the team’s CEO Kashi Vishwanathan has not completely ruled out his comeback, but has not supported it openly.

IPL 2020: The real reason for Suresh Raina leaving the IPL came to light

First said Raina returned fearing Kovid-19

After Raina’s decision to return to India, there were some reports that when some of the players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team got Corona Test positive, Raina got scared and his fear became so much that he did not agree to stay there. He repeatedly spoke to captain MS Dhoni and coach Steven Fleming, after which he was deemed right to be sent back from the tournament.

Dispute over room

Srinivasan had said in his interview that the room that Raina had found at the Taj Hotel in Dubai was not as luxurious as the captain and coach’s. There was not even a balcony in his room, so Raina was angry with it and he was not ready to play the entire tournament by staying there. He therefore returned to India.

Srinivasan also said – Raina has become irritated

Chennai Superkings (CSK) owner N. After Srinivasan returned to the country, Raina had made a statement against him and made the case more intense. He had said that success has made this cricketer finicky. However, the very next day, Srinivasan said that his statement was misinterpreted. He was not talking about Raina.

Raina said – no dispute between CSK and me

Suresh Raina, 32, had told our associate website Cricbuzz, ‘CSK is like my family even today. The decision to leave him and return to the country was not easy. But the family needed more here and there is still a deep bond between me and CSK. Dhoni bhai holds a special place in my life. When asked about the dispute with CSK from this lefthander, he said, ‘No one can show back Rs 12.5 crore just like this. There needs to be a solid reason behind this. Even though I have retired from international cricket. But I am still young and I want to play for them for another 4-5 years. ‘