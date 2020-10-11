The performance of Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been very disappointing so far. The team had to face defeat by Royal Challengers (RCB, RCB) by 37 runs in their last match. The loss against RCB is CSK’s fifth defeat in 7 matches this season. Head coach Stephen Fleming looked disappointed with the team’s defeat and also indicated changes in CSK’s squad in the coming matches.

Fleming unhappy with defeat

CSK team head coach Stephen Fleming appeared extremely unhappy with the team’s performance after the defeat against RCB. Fleming blamed the batsmen for the loss and said that if the team continued to play in the same way, then it would be a far cry for them to reach the playoffs. Let us tell you that the average age of Chennai team is more than 30 years and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself is 39 years old.

Fleming said after the match at the press conference, ‘If we don’t get a good start in the top order from our two foreign players then our situation is deteriorating. So we are looking for positive solutions. We are focusing on doing better in the middle overs.

When asked if the former New Zealand captain was the toughest time of his tenure and whether his team was likely to make it to the playoffs, he replied, “If we continue to play like this then it is up to us to reach the playoffs.” Can be quite difficult. ‘ Fleming further said, ‘If you look at some other cars, then it is an aging team. Also there are circumstances. At this stage, the spinners are playing a small role, but they are not playing the important role that we are used to. He said, ‘We are finding ways to compete and change our style of play provided we have consistency in our selection. We are thinking of change. We are looking for a way to win. ‘

