Half of the league round has passed in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. With this, the mid-season transfer window has opened in the IPL. International players who have played two or fewer matches for their team under the mid-season transporter window can become part of another team. With this, if the players who have not made international debut have played less than 5 matches this season, then they are also ready to be a part of other teams.

Since the performance of Chennai Super Kings has not been as per the expectations this season, there were speculations about major changes in the team. It was believed that the Chennai Super Kings team could bet on players like CSK Chris Gayle and Ajinkya Rahane in the mid-season transfer window to strengthen the team.

But the CEO of the team has expressed confidence in his existing team. CSK CEO said, “We will continue to be a part of IPL 13 with these players. At the moment, we are not thinking of any change in the team. We will not use the mid-season transfer window. ”

It is clear from the statement of the CEO of CSK that there will be no entry of any new player in the Dhoni-led team this season. However, the team has said that after mid-season, betting on Imran Tahir again.

According to information received from Chennai Super Kings, Emraan Tahir, who has not played a single match so far, will be seen in an important role in the upcoming matches. Imran Tahir was the Purple Cap winner last year and CSK has also been criticized for not giving him a place in the team.

