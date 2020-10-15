The name of Laxmipathy Balaji, the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings and former fast bowler of Team India is trending on Twitter. During this, a Bollywood Insider Twitter account was tweeted about his accident, which has gone viral. It was written on this Twitter account that Laxmipathy Balaji was badly injured in a road accident and also shared a photo, which claimed that the car belonged to Laxmipati Balaji. Another tweet also wrote ‘RIP Lakshmipathy Balaji’. Let’s know what is true.

Delhi bowler bowls fastest IPL ball, know what was the speed

This news is fake, a question was asked on Twitter on ‘India contest’ account, which bowler took the first hat-trick in the Indian Premier League. Laxmipathy Balaji took the first hat-trick of IPL history against Kings XI Punjab in 2008. In response to this question, many people wrote the name of Laxmipathy Balaji and due to this he started trending on Twitter, after which his fake news of his accident was shared.

RR vs DC: Delhi overturned, captain gave bowlers victory

why fake news is running on #Lakshmipathy Balaji shame that social media user have some sense and responsibility you did it for SPB sir how many humans are effected through fake news – jobless indian darbar (@madhavanarasani) October 15, 2020

Why is Lakshmipathy Balaji trending? I hope he is ok. – Pushkar (@Myos_pasm) October 15, 2020

Balaji is currently with the CSK team in Dubai. On 10 October, a video was shared from the official Twitter handle of CSK, in which Balaji said some important things about captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Balaji had said that MS Dhoni… MS Dhoni… is happening everywhere, but he is also a human being. Dhoni was the target of critics after CSK’s successive defeats. Balaji is currently in a bio-bubble with the CSK team. Twitter users are also demanding that the Twitter handle spreading the news of Balaji’s accident be reported.