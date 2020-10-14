Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm nature on the field during the match, but he lost his face in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Dubai on Tuesday, where Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were face to face. Sitting. Karn Sharma, who came for the 18th over of the innings proved to be quite expensive, after which the Chennai captain decided to go to this leg-spinner and convince him to calm his anger.

After chasing a target of 168 runs for victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s score was 122 for 5, when Karn Sharma came to his last over. In front of him was Kane Williamson, who had been frozen at the crease for a long time and was playing 53 runs. Hyderabad needed 46 runs from 18 balls to win, which is generally considered an achievable score in tournaments like the IPL. Sharma started his over with a short ball, which Williamson sent for four runs towards the boundary.

On the very next ball, Sharma hit back, Williamson was caught out on long on, but Dhoni was disappointed by what happened after that. On the next four balls, Sharma gave 2 fours and 1 six, after which Dhoni could not keep himself calm. Sharma’s third ball, which was a full toss, was converted into a six by Rashid Khan. On the fourth ball of Sharma, Rashid scored four runs playing reverse sweep above the backward point. After this, Dhoni was seen having some conversation with Sharma. But after that when Shahbad Nadeem, who was playing his first ball, hit a six on the last ball, Dhoni was heard shouting ‘no no no no’.

Karna Sharma scored 19 runs in this over. After this Dhoni called Sharma and excitedly said something to him. Many times Dhoni was seen in such a gesture, giving a clear indication that he is not at all happy with Sharma’s bowling. After this, Shardul scored the 19th over, with just five runs and one wicket for Chennai. Then Devon Bravo finished the last over with one run and Chennai won the match by 20 runs.