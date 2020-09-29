The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was accused of a conflict of interest when he spoke to Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, to which the former captain said that he has played around 500 matches for the country which gives him any player Gives the right to talk and guide, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli. In the current season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer had revealed in an interview the contribution of team head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly (the team’s mentor in 2019) which helped him grow as a successful player and captain. helped.

Ganguly’s critics, however, alleged that he is helping the captain of a franchise while being president of the BCCI. Ganguly dismissed the allegations and said that I had helped him (Iyer) last year. I can be the board president, but don’t forget that I have played around 500 matches (424 matches) for India, so I can talk to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat. Kohli. If they want help, I can.

Iyer, however, later tweeted and said that as a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. I was expressing my gratitude for the role he played in my personal growth as a captain.

