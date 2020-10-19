The day of October 18, 2020 is a day for cricket lovers that they will not be able to forget even after long enough. On this day in IPL 2020, he got a chance to watch not one, not two, but three super overs. This has never happened before in the history of cricket. The first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was decided in the Super Over and after this, not one but two Super Overs were done between Punjab and Mumbai. Punjab had to save 5 runs in the first super over and Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly here. Mumbai needed two runs on the last ball of this over. Quinton Dickock wants to take two runs playing the shot but he is run out taking the second run. Punjab’s wicketkeeper and captain caught the ball and threw it towards the stumps from a distance. Fans were reminded of MS Dhoni seeing this effort of theirs.

MS Dhoni created history, became the first player to do such feat in IPL

Dhoni has runout batsmen in this manner many times in International cricket and IPL. As soon as KL Rahul made this runout, the match was also tied in the Super Over and the umpires had to decide to play another Super Over to get the result of the match. In the second super over, Punjab defeated Mumbai to win two important points. KL Rahul’s way of doing this runout after this match became quite viral on social media. Everyone started comparing him to Dhoni.

There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is. 4 – KL Rahul (@ klrahul11) October 19, 2020

Delhi Capitals coach Kaif said, the team will have to work on this weakness

In the same episode, a fan used the word ‘Thala’ to compare MS Dhoni to KL Rahul. As everyone knows that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is famous as ‘Thala’. Rahul also knew this, that is why he responded to that fan and said that there is only one ‘Thala’ and everyone knows who he is. As soon as Rahul gave this answer, everyone started praising him.

Let me tell you that the match against Rajasthan today is very special for Dhoni. Today Dhoni is playing his 200th match of IPL history. Dhoni is the first cricketer in the world to name this special feat. Dhoni has been seen captaining Chennai since 2008. Under his captaincy, Chennai has played the record eight times and has also won the title three times. In last year’s IPL final, Chennai lost to Mumbai Indians by one run in the final.

Javed Miandad’s advice to Dhoni, improve your game in this old age