In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Delhi Capitals is running in excellent form. Delhi Capitals have won 6 out of the 8 matches played so far and are very close to making it to the play-offs. But team coach Ricky Ponting has claimed that his team has not played their best cricket yet this season.

On Saturday, there will be a competition between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Before this match, Ponting said, “Things have been good so far this season.” But I am not the person who tries to look far away because I know how soon IPL can change. We have seen earlier that the team won all six matches in its opening but still could not make it to the playoffs. “

Ponting said that he has an eye on everything. He said, “So we will keep an eye on things. I think we may have won six out of eight matches but we have not played our best cricket yet.”

Ponting has said that he is telling his players to focus on playing their best cricket in the second half. The former Australian captain said, “One thing I’ve been saying since the beginning of the tournament is that I want our players to play their best cricket in the second half, even if they don’t play in the first half.”

Despite Chennai’s poor performance, Ponting is not taking Dhoni’s team lightly. Ponting believes that the team that has players like Watson, Dhoni, du Plessi and Jadeja can come back in the match anytime.

