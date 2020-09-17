Defending winner Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed on Thursday that team captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock will assume the responsibility of opening in IPL-13. The Mumbai team also has Chris Lynn of Australia but Mahela feels that there is no need to break the frozen-pair as the two together have tremendous records. Mahela told Abu Dhabi at the virtual conference, “Lynn’s presence will give the team strength but the Rohit and Dickock duo did well for us last season. The combination of both is tremendous and both the batsmen are very experienced. Both are also good leaders and we have no need to add something that is not broken. ”

The coach said, “Lynn’s presence gives us options and flexibility in the team, which we have always tried to do. We wanted to bring more options in the team so that we had more chances and when the turn of the big matches came, no one could guess what we were going to do. Dickock and Rohit are fantastic as a pair. ”

Indian team opener Rohit has also batted at number three or four before and believes that he prefers to bat at the top order more and he will continue to do so, but the team should be flexible in their batting.

Rohit Sharma said, “I had opened almost all the matches in the last tournament and I will continue to do so. As a team we have to keep all our options open and I will be happy to do whatever the team wants. I like to bat at the top order and I have been doing this for a long time. But when I play for India too, the message of the team management is clear that keep all options open and I am doing the same here. ”

Dickock and Rohit had opened in 15 of Mumbai’s 16 matches last season and Mumbai won the title for the fourth time. He added a total of 565 runs at an average of 37.66 and had five half-century partnerships between them. He was second after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Jani Bairstow with 791 runs.

Lynn, on the other hand, scored just 138 runs in the Caribbean Premier League this year, opening for St. Kitts and Nevis Petroits. He averaged just 17.25 in his nine innings and his highest score in these innings was 34. The Mumbai team is currently based in Abu Dhabi where they will have to play eight of their 14 matches. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (September 19).