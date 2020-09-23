South African allrounder Chris Maurice, who is struggling with an arm strain, is doubtful to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. The team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hewson gave this information.

RCB bought Maurice for ten crore rupees. He could not even play the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hesson said in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter, “Chris Maurice’s arm was stretched a few days ago. His bowling role would be crucial in the middle and death overs and he is also useful in batting.

“It has upset the balance of the team as he is a three in one cricketer. It is not easy to replace him. Hopefully he will be in the team in a match or two,” he said.