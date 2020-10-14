Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) There is good news for the team. Known as ‘Universe Boss’ and the highest run scorer in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is fully fit and ready to play in the next match. A video of Gayle has been shared on the social media of Kings XI Punjab, in which he has hinted that he Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) Kings XI can be seen playing for Punjab in the next match against. Kings XI Punjab are scheduled to play the match against RCB on Thursday.

Gayle has not played a single match so far this season. He had some stomach problems, due to which he had to stay in the hospital for a few days. The team of Kings XI Punjab is currently at the bottom of the point table, the team has recorded only one win in seven matches, so Gayle’s return to the team is good news for the fans. The team of Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, has suffered defeat in five consecutive matches. Gayle said in the video, ‘The wait is over for all the fans. The Universe Boss is back. I know that all of you have been waiting for this for a long time, the wait is over until the Universe Boss gets something all right, which I don’t think will happen. ‘

Gayle said it was still possible to make it to the playoffs. I know we are at the bottom of the point table, but it is still possible. There are seven matches left and we are confident that we can win all seven. All I say is, believe in yourself. ‘ Gayle can replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI, who has flopped badly so far this season. Maxwell has scored just 58 runs in seven matches.