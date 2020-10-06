Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels Chris Gayle and Mujib Jadaran will get a chance to play in the playing XI soon as the team does not want to bring both of them at the time, while each to make it to the Indian Premier League play offs It will be necessary to win the match. The Kings XI Punjab team has struggled in the tournament so far and has lost four out of five matches. The biggest concern is the bowling of the death overs.

Jaffer said that his campaign has been disappointing so far, but only one or two matches are needed to change things. The former Indian batsman said that to do so, the more matches winners in the team, the better. Both Gayle and Mujib have not got a chance to play in the current season.

Prithvi Shaw told, the secret of success of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Jaffer said, “It should happen soon.” As I said, it is better to do it first than to do it later. We do not want to field them when it is necessary to win every match. Hopefully these players will be seen playing soon. “Jaffer said that 41-year-old veteran Gayle of the West Indies is in a good rhythm.” Chris seems fully prepared and ready to take the field Curious, he’s training quite well and looks quite good on the nets. “

“He is an impact player and we know what he can do,” he said. I hope that he will make a mark as soon as he gets on the field and turn things in our favor. He looks hungry for runs and is a good sign for the franchise. “The former India opener said,” I am hoping that he plays soon. We need as many match winners as possible. ” Is. Not just for the next match, but also for the rest of the tournament because he can easily win four to five matches on his own. “

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore made a mistake against Delhi Capitals, AB de Villiers told

Jaffer said that his team would have to win seven of the remaining nine league matches to make it to the top four and the task was difficult but possible. Jaffer said that for this he would have to re-create the combination and decide who would sit out instead of Gayle and Mujib. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, who have failed to play big innings so far, are almost certain to play in the playing XI. In the previous match, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan played as foreign players. Kings XI Punjab lost the match against Chennai Superkings by 10 wickets.