Ever since Chris Gayle has returned to the Punjab team, Kings XI seems to be in rhythm. Even though the score board is showing against Delhi on Tuesday, the half-century innings of Nicholas Pooran has proved to be the most important in the victory of Kings XI, but the innings got Momentum only because of Chris Gayle’s innings.

In the chase of 165 runs, when the in-form captain KL Rahul returned to the pavilion early, Punjab’s score was just 17 runs. Mayank Agarwal was also stuck against the Delhi bowlers. In such a situation, Gayle played a brilliant innings of 29 runs in just 13 balls and gave Punjab around 60 runs in the first 6 overs.

It is important to score maximum runs in the first 6 overs

The more matches are being played in the IPL, the more slow the pitch is becoming. In such a situation, it is not easy to play strokes and it is important to score as many runs in the first 6 overs while chasing 165 runs. Experienced batsmen like Chris Gayle knew this very well and the Universe boss batted against Delhi in the same style.

Next to this, Nicholas Pooran played an important role in helping Punjab win by batting brilliantly. He was supported by Glenn Maxwell, but Gayle’s innings gave Punjab a wonderful moment in Dubai. Earlier, Gayle’s coach Anil Kumble and captain KL Rahul were questioning the decision of pro-critics to keep Gayle out of the team consistently. And as soon as the opportunity comes, the Caribbean batsman has proved that even today he is a match winner.

read this also-

Yuzvendra Chahal spent romantic evening with fiance Dhanshri Verma between IPL 2020, this beautiful picture shared

KXIP vs DC: Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer is disappointed with the defeat against Punjab, where he missed after the match