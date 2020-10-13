The performance of Kings XI Punjab in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been very disappointing. The team has won only one of the 7 matches played so far, while the team has lost in 6 matches. The team’s batting captain KL Rahul has been seen revolving around Eid. A good news has come for the Kings XI Punjab camp, troubled by the successive defeats. Chris Gayle, the explosive batsman who hit the most sixes in the IPL, is now fully fit and can return to the field soon. Coach Kumble told that he was struggling with stomach ache problem.

Chris Gayle may appear in the playing XI in the match played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sources in the team told PTI, “Gayle is completely fine now and he is fully expected to play in the match against RCB.” Punjab and RCB will play in Sharjah on Thursday (October 15), where the Caribbean batsmen can take advantage of the small boundary. Gayle is considered one of the most explosive batsmen of the IPL and has several records of this tournament.

Kings XI Punjab Head Coach Anil Kumble had told that Gayle was suffering from a stomach ache problem due to which he could not play against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Gayle shared a photo from the hospital on social media, along with Kings XI Punjab on Monday shared a photo of Gayle returning to practice session. Chris Gayle has not played a single match in IPL 2020 so far. Kings XI Punjab will have to win the upcoming matches to stay in the playoff race. The team playing under the leadership of KL Rahul is currently at the bottom of the point table.