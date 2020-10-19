Kings XI Punjab won the Super Over in the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chris Gayle, the batsman who won the Super Over, has said that he was not nervous before the Super Over but was angry and disappointed. The first super over was also equal to 5-5 runs after the score level in the match played between Punjab and Mumbai.

After the match, Gayle told his team’s Mayank Agarwal, “No, I was not nervous. I was angry and disappointed that we brought ourselves into this situation.”

Both teams scored the same 176 in 20–20 overs and then the match went to the super over. In the first super over too, both the teams were able to score five runs and the match was tied, after which the decision of the match came out in the second super over.

Mohammed Shami did not allow two of Mumbai’s best batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to score six runs in the first super over. Gayle said, “Shami is the man of the match. It’s fantastic to defend six runs in front of Rohit and De Kock. I have played you in the nets and I know you can put the yorkers well. They still came today And did our work for us. “

On his performance, Shami said, “It was very difficult. When you have to save 15-17 runs in a super over, then it is a different thing. You know you can do it. But when the chances of mistake are not there If you are equal then you focus on what you can do well. I have a lot of confidence in myself. Whenever I go back to my bowling mark, I tell myself that the previous ball was fantastic. “

IPL 2020: Dhoni will create history as soon as he lands on the ground, will be the first player of the team to do such feat

IPL 2020: Pollard defends team despite defeat, claims this on score